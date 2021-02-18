No. 15 OSU women score 23-plus in each quarter to top Purdue

Ohio State scored 23-plus points in every quarter to reach the century mark for the third time this season — first in conference play. The Buckeyes took control during a 26-13 second quarter that included an 18-0 run, and cruised in the fourth by making 10 straight field goals to build a 99-74 lead with 3:40 left.

Braxtin Miller scored 15 points and Aaliyah Patty added 12 for Ohio State (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten), which is 10-0 at home. Freshman Kateri Poole made her first start in place of Madison Greene, 13.4 points per game, who did not play. Poole was the only Buckeye starter not in double figures, but she finished with nine points, seven assists and just one turnover.