No. 15 Mich St loses Snow for season, Henderson indefinitely

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season and safety Xavier Henderson will be sidelined indefinitely after both were injured when the 15th-ranked Spartans beat Western Michigan in their season opener.
Coach Mel Tucker made the announcements on Monday.
Snow and Henderson had their right legs wrapped with protective braces Saturday night when Michigan State beat the Broncos 35-13.
Snow and Henderson were two of the team's top players on defense and losing them will hurt its chances of improving what was the worst FBS team against the pass last season.
The Spartans host Akron on Saturday.
