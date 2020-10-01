No. 15 Cincinnati can't overlook rebuilding South Florida

The Bulls (1-1) beat The Citadel in their opener but clearly are still trying to find their feet. New coach Jeff Scott, the longtime Clemson assistant, is still auditioning players.

“We haven't had our starting 11 on ether side of the ball yet, and probably won’t this week,” Scott said.

“This is one of the top two teams in our league far and away,” he said of the Bearcats. “This will be a great challenge for us in our first league game."

QUARTERBACK ISSUES

Through two games, South Florida's quarterbacks — third-year sophomore Jordan McCloud, graduate transfer Noah Johnson and freshman Katravis Marsh — have gone a combined 30-for-54 for 227 yards and just one touchdown.

North Carolina transfer Cade Fortin may be an eventual solution, but he has been listed as “unavailable" for the first two games. Scott has acknowledged the team continues to have players affected by COVID-19.

It wasn't clear when Fortin would be available.

“This is still a game where multiple quarterbacks can and will play,” Scott said.

DOAKS RISING

Senior running back Gerrid Doaks has been a potent weapon for Cincinnati.

Doaks, who rushed for 526 yards and scored six touchdowns last season, has scored five TDs in two games, including three rushing and one receiving in the Bearcats' 55-20 win over Austin Peay in the opener.

His 60-yard TD reception in the victory over Army last week was a career long and Cincinnati's longest play from scrimmage this season.

UNWANTED BREAK

Scott said having a week off to regroup after being drubbed by Notre Dame was useful, even amid the cloud of pandemic issues.

“It’s not very often that you get an open week after two weeks,” Scott said. “I think for us the silver lining in the postponement was for our staff and players to get a weekend to kind of reevaluate maybe the strengths and weaknesses, things we need to work on after two games."

Still, Bulls defensive back KJ Sails said, having to shift gears midweek when the game was called off was unsettling.

“We were all excited to play last Saturday and not getting the opportunity definitely hit home and hit the heart,” Sails said.

FULL HOUSE

TV announcers calling the Cincinnati-Army game last week talked at length about Fickell's close relationship with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and their unusual living situation.

Freeman, his wife Joanna, and their two children have been staying with the head coach, his wife Amy and their six children at the Fickell home. Fickell was asked about it this week.

“I just try to steer clear of checking to see what's down in the basement," he joked. "But there seems to be a few critters running around the house and seems to be a lot of noise in the basement. I’m not exactly sure why. My wife doesn’t tell me everything.”

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy

Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks, left, celebrates his touchdown against Army with teammate Leonard Taylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati beat Army 24-10. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford, right, celebrates his touchdown against Army with teammate Leonard Taylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati beat Army 24-10. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

South Florida running back Brian Battie (21) is taken down by Citadel defensive back Destin Mack (7) and defensive back Chris Beverly (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara