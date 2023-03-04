No. 14 Ohio State rallies from 24 down to beat No. 2 Indiana

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and six assists. Reserve Sara Scalia scored 15 points and Parrish added 10 points. Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil each had four of Indiana's 18 turnovers. Fourteen of them came after halftime once the Buckeyes dialed up their pressure.

Holmes picked up her fourth foul with 8:43 left on McMahon's and-one underneath that cut the Indiana lead to 63-58.

Ohio State trailed by 10 points with 6 1/2 minutes to go, but that defensive relentlessness in the backcourt rarely subsided. After a five-second violation on the Hoosiers for failing to inbound the ball with 5:22 left, Sheldon converted a layup to bring the Buckeyes within 70-67.

The fact that they were even in it at all in the second half was quite the testament to their fortitude, after a scoreless streak of 9:40 that bridged the first and second quarters. Scalia, a Stillwater, Minnesota, native who transferred from the Gophers to the Hoosiers for this season, was feeling it from behind the arc late in the first half. She swished a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining for a 46-22 lead, the largest of the game for Indiana.

With the freshman McMahon aggressively fronting McKenzie and the 6-foot-4 senior Rebeka Mikulasikova making her presence felt in the paint, the Buckeyes made it hard on the Big Ten's second-leading scorer. Holmes didn't back down from the contact, delivering some hard screens herself, but she was never able to find a rhythm.

The Hoosiers shot 8 for 29 in the second half.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP