No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats face the Villanova Wildcats, seek 7th straight win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Cincinnati will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Villanova.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Villanova scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Bearcats are 2-0 in road games. Cincinnati is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Villanova makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Cincinnati averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 53.5% and averaging 25.1 points for the Wildcats.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 16.5 points and four assists for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.