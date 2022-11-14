No. 14 Buckeyes hound Boston College, roll to 82-64 victory

Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week. Sheldon had the unusual double-double of 14 points and a school-record tying 11 steals. She had eight steals against Tennessee.

Ohio State trailed 22-21 with about six minutes left in the second quarter but finished the period with a 21-3 run that provided most of its 18-point margin by game's end. The Buckeyes led 42-25 at the half.