No. 14 Arizona holds off Cincinnati 101-93 at Maui Invite

Ramey scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half for Arizona. Kerr Kriisa had 11 points and seven assists.

Nolley scored 23 of his career-high 33 points after intermission for Cincinnati. He made 9 of 14 shots from beyond the arc, including 7 of 10 in the second half. Viktor Lakhin finished with 17 points, while Adams-Woods hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Arizona came in shooting 63% from the floor, tops in the nation. The Wildcats made 23 of 29 shots (79.3%) in the second half and shot 62.3% (38 of 61) for the game. Cincinnati shot 63% overall in the second half and 47% for the game. The Bearcats made 17 of 34 from distance.

Arizona will play 17th-ranked San Diego State in a Tuesday semifinal. No. 10 Creighton (5-0) plays No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) in the other semifinal.

