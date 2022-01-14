Hamburger icon
No. 13 Wisconsin beats No. 16 Ohio State for 6th win a row

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives on Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives on Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2). Jamari Wheeler added 11 points, and Malaki Branham, Zed Key and Kyle Young each had 10.

Davison and Wahl hit 3s in an 8-0 run to help Wisconsin take an 18-7 lead. Jahcobi Neath, a Wake Forest transfer, made a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in the first half and the Badgers led 40-27 at halftime.

The Buckeyes strung together an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut it to 43-35. Liddell's jumper with 8:51 to go cut Wisconsin’s lead to 56-49.

Wisconsin overcame a second-half drought that lasted 3:32. Davison's 3-pointer ended the drought with 7:32 left, and put Wisconsin on top 59-49.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes struggled to get into a rhythm on offense early, particularly Liddell. He shot 1 for 7 from the field in the first half, and sat for more than three minutes with two first-half fouls. ... Announced a couple hours before the game that Meechie Johnson Jr. was sidelined with a facial injury.

Wisconsin: Davis is the reigning co-Big Ten player of the week. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in three victories over the last seven days.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At Northwestern on Tuesday night.

___

More: AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) and Ohio State's Zed Key (23) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) and Ohio State's Zed Key (23) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) and Ohio State's Zed Key (23) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's Justin Ahrens (10) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) signals after hitting a 3-point basket against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) shoots against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's Zed Key (23) dunks past Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Ohio State's Zed Key (23) dunks past Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Ohio State's Zed Key (23) dunks past Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-68. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

