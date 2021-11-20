No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59

In Kentucky’s first three games Tshiebwe averaged 18.3 points and 18.7 rebounds per game, including 20 boards in each of the first two contests. On Friday, he had two points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio (3-1) made five of its first six field goals and built a 22-14 lead before Kentucky rallied and led 40-38 at halftime.

The Bobcats made five 3-pointers in the first half, paced by Vander Plas' three 3-pointers and 13 first-half points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: Ohio ranked 10th in the nation in 3-point field goals with an average of 12 per game in its first three games. The Bobcats made eight against the Wildcats.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are in the midst of a seven-game homestead and will host Albany on Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Since opening with an eight-point loss to No. 7 Duke to open the season, Kentucky has won its past three games by double figures.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Albany on Monday night.

Ohio: Hosts Mount Saint Mary’s on Monday night.

Caption Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) shoots while defended by Jason Carter, left, and Mark Sears (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp