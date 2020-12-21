No. 13 Creighton faces tough test vs No. 22 Xavier

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 42 percent of Creighton's points this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Zach Freemantle, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have combined to account for 65 percent of all Xavier scoring, including 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scruggs has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.