No. 12 Xavier's streak at 11 with win vs No. 25 Marquette

The Musketeers had no answer in the first half for Kolek, who had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and four assists. Marquette led 48-44 at halftime.

The defenses and perhaps some fatigue showed up late in the second half with both teams going scoreless for more than six minutes. A steal and dunk by Marquette guard Chase Ross tied the score 68-68 with 3:31 remaining. But Boum answered with a 3-pointer to put the Musketeers ahead to set up a frantic finish.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have been outrebounded 11 times this season and struggled to handle the 7-foot Nunge, ending up getting beat on the boards 45-32 on Sunday and giving up 17 second-chance points to Xavier.

Xavier: The Musketeers struggled on defense again, allowing 48 points in the first half Sunday — the 16th time it has allowed 40 or more in a half this season.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts No. 19 Providence on Wednesday.

Xavier: At DePaul on Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean