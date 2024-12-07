No. 12 Ohio State takes home win streak into matchup with No. 21 Illinois

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State hosts No. 21 Illinois aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Ohio State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Illini have gone 1-0 away from home. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bostic averaging 8.3.

Ohio State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 21.9 more points per game (75.9) than Ohio State gives up (54.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Buckeyes.

Bostic is averaging 16 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.