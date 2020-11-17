No. 12 Maryland women will be challenged in improved Big Ten

“We feel like we are deeper and stronger as a conference than we have ever been before," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Maryland lost stars Kaila Charles, Taylor Mikesell, Stephanie Jones, Blair Watson and Shakira Austin from a team that won its last 17 games. The Terrapins were poised to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

Frese retained Big Ten freshman of the year Ashley Owusu and rising guard Diamond Miller, welcomed transfers Katie Benzan (Harvard) and Chloe Bibby (who averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds last winter at Mississippi State) and convinced feisty forward Angel Reese to come to College Park.

“I’ve been real fortunate here at Maryland to recruit some pretty incredible special players, but when it’s all said and done, (Reese) might rank right up there as the most competitive player that I’ve ever coached," said Frese, who has been at Maryland since 2002 and won the NCAA Tournament title in 2006.

Maryland's biggest problem could be a lack of depth. While waiting for Zoe Young to return from knee surgery, Frese has only nine players available for the opener against Davidson on Nov. 27.

“Given the graduation and the losses that we had, it’s a big concern," Frese acknowledged.

Keeping the players from contracting COVID-19 is imperative, for Maryland and every Big Ten team because the conference deems that a student who tests positive must sit out at least 21 days.

“The biggest thing is to try to stay healthy. With this pandemic you never know," Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said.

HOOSIERS HUNGRY

Indiana returned four starters from a team that notched a school-record 24 wins last season and reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2006.

The Hoosiers were picked to win the conference title this season in a poll of the 14 head coaches, and they're looking to make good on that prediction.

“We have a very motivated, very hungry group," coach Teri Moren said of her team, which is led by first-team all-Big Ten stars Grace Berger and Ali Patberg.

LOOKING FOR AN ENCORE

Northwestern enjoyed one of its finest seasons in 2019-20, earning a share of the regular-season crown with Maryland and winning a school-record 26 games.

“We’re coming off a great year and return a core of players with a lot of experience, and we like the people coming in," coach Joe McKeown said.

The Wildcats have high-scoring guard Lindsey Pulliam back but lost Abi Scheid and Abbie Wolf, team leaders who provided height under the basket.

“You don’t really replace them. You move on," McKeown said.

EXPERIENCE MATTERS

Michigan returns four starters from a team that went 21-11 last season and will be looking to improve upon a 10-8 record in the conference.

The Wolverines will be counting on Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 junior who last season led the team with 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

“One of the most important things with any program is experience, and having Naz back is tremendous," Barnes Arico said. “We’ve got a solid core group and some young players as well. It’s been a good mix so far."

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

FILE - Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, second from left, celebrates the team's win over Michigan State with guard Amy Dilk (1) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo. The Wolverines will be counting on Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 junior who last season led the team with 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. “One of the most important things with any program is experience, and having Naz back is tremendous," Barnes Arico said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio