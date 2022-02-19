No. 10 UConn beats Xavier 89-35, win streak reaches 3 games

UConn has had nine different starting lineups this season, but has used the same lineup in three straight games.

This game got off to a sloppy start for the Huskies, who committed five turnovers in the first quarter. Fudd also picked up two fouls and sat most of the period.

Xavier was coming off a 62-60 win at Providence that snapped a five-game losing streak. But the Musketeers could only hang with UConn for about a quarter and a half.

The Huskies finished the first half on a 21-2 run, holding the Musketeers scoreless for the final 6:20 and forcing seven turnovers.

UConn led 44-19 at the break and scored the first 18 points of the second half. The Huskies held Xavier without a field goal for more than 15 minutes.

Piath Gabriel scored 11 points off the bench and Aaliyah Edwards had 10 giving the Huskies five players in double figures.

STILL SIDELINED

UConn sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, the reigning AP player of the year, did not play Friday despite returning to practice this week for the first time since having left knee surgery in December. Bueckers hasn't played since suffering a fractured tibia and a lateral meniscus tear during a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Georgetown on Monday.

Xavier: Plays at Butler on Monday.

___

