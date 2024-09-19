No. 10 Penn State looks to return to form against reeling Kent State

Series record: Penn State 6-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Off last week, the Nittany Lions have plenty to clean up after an uneven Week 2 performance. They want to tackle better, cut back on penalties and improve their third-down offense before hosting No. 24 Illinois next Saturday. Kent State enters Happy Valley with an ailing roster following its 71-0 loss to No. 6 Tennessee. The Golden Flashes need to avoid more injuries before the playing field levels out against Eastern Michigan next week.

KEY MATCHUP

Kent State’s receivers versus Penn State’s secondary. The Golden Flashes made some plays down the field over the first two weeks and they’ll need to in this game. Their top two running backs, Ky Thomas and Curtis Douglas, are questionable and Penn State’s defensive line is stout. Wideout Chrishon McCray had highlight-reel touchdowns and Luke Floriea scored in each of Kent State’s first two games. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions will work in inexperienced safeties as starter K.J. Winston misses time with an unspecified injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: McCray was a big-play threat last season before an injury in early November ended his year. He seems to be back to form with 12 catches for 121 yards and two scores over the first three games.

Penn State: RB Nick Singleton was adamant about wanting to be more explosive this year and the junior is delivering. He’s already got three runs of 41 yards or more, is averaging nearly 9 yards per carry and is facing a defense that gave up nine runs of 15 yards or more with three for scores last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State is 31-3 all-time against current MAC teams. ... QB Drew Allar’s quarterback rating of 89 is fifth among FBS players and second in the Big Ten. ... TE Tyler Warren’s 146 receiving yards set a single-game program record for his position against Bowling Green. … Kent State had just 23 yards of offense in the first half last week and was offered, but declined, a running clock in the second half. ... DE Kameron Olds and Eastern Michigan’s Justin Jefferson lead the MAC with three sacks. … K Andrew Glass is two field goals away from breaking Freddy Cortez’s program record of 55 makes.

