No. 10 Ohio State visits Braun and No. 23 Minnesota

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Minnesota takes on No. 10 Ohio State after Mara Braun scored 20 points in Minnesota's 83-60 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-2 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Amaya Battle leads the Golden Gophers with 7.3 boards.

The Buckeyes are 11-3 against conference opponents. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaloni Cambridge averaging 4.6.

Minnesota's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 26.9 more points per game (83.4) than Minnesota allows to opponents (56.5).

The Golden Gophers and Buckeyes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 10.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Gophers. Braun is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is shooting 51.5% and averaging 22.8 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.