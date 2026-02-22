No. 10 Ohio State rallies past USC 88-83 behind Jaloni Cambridge’s 33 points

Cambridge also had three steals and forced USC to commit a season-high 25 turnovers as the Trojans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) had their six-game winning streak come to a close.

USC's Jazzy Davidson scored a season-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, before fouling out with 1.1 second left. The freshman also had six rebounds and four assists.

Ohio State's Chance Gray had 16 points and Kennedy Cambridge scored 14 points and four steals before fouling out with 4:06 remaining.

Kennedy Smith had 18 points and Dayana Mendes 13 for the Trojans.

There were 13 lead changes and six ties before Ohio State took control.

The Buckeyes trailed 65-61 early in the fourth quarter before going on their decisive run. Jaloni Cambridge had seven points as Ohio State was 5 of 7 from the field while USC committed four turnovers.

The Trojans missed their first seven shots in the fourth quarter and had an 8:17 drought from the field. They made a late surge to get within 86-83 on a 3-pointer by Mendes with 2 seconds remaining, but Cambridge made a pair of free throws after being fouled by Davidson to make it a two-possession game.

Ohio State was 23 of 28 from the foul line. The attempts were a season-high while the makes were one off from tying it.

Up next

USC: At Penn State on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 6 Michigan on Wednesday.

