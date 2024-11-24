No. 10 North Carolina faces Dayton in Lahaina, Hawaii

Dayton Flyers (5-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)
Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 North Carolina takes on Dayton in Lahaina, Hawaii.
North Carolina went 29-8 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Tar Heels shot 45.0% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.
The Flyers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 7.0.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
