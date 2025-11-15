No. 1 UConn Huskies face the Ohio State Buckeyes on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn heads into a matchup with Ohio State as winners of three straight games.

UConn went 37-3 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Huskies averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 52.2 last season.

Ohio State finished 26-7 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

