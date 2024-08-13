No. 1 seeds, six Americans advance with wins in Cincinnati Open qualifying

Six Americans — three men and three women — advanced in the main draws. No. 5 seed Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., defeated Mackenzie McDonald of Orlando, Fla., 6-3, 6-2; Brandon Holt of Rolling Hills, Calif., beat Zachary Svajda of San Diego, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York got past Australia’s Rinky Hijikata, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

In the women's draw, 12th-seeded Taylor Townsend of Smyrna, Ga. beat No. 4 Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, Calif., 6-0, 6-3; Robin Montgomery of Washington defeated No. 16 Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-4, 6-4; and Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Mo., edged Japan's Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

For the men, Italy's Flavio Cobolli beat 10th-seeded Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Fla., 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. No. 3 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan and No. 11 Corentin Moutet of France also advanced. For the women, No. 15 Harriet Dart of Great Britain, defeated No. 5 Elina Avanesyan of Armenia, 6-4, 6-1. No. 3 Lulu Sun of Australia's Lulu Sun, No. 10 Varvara Gracheva, and No. 13 Y.F. Wang of China also advanced.

___

