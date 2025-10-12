No. 1 Ohio State visits Wisconsin in Big Ten matchup

Key stats

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 292.5 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 180.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 112.2 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (131st)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 317.0 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 97.5 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (58th)

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 421.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 260.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 160.7 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (23rd)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 229.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 145.0 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 84.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 6.8 points per game (1st)

Wisconsin ranks 91st in third down percentage, converting 37.5% of the time. Ohio State ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 21.5%.

Wisconsin is 127th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Ohio State's 38th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Wisconsin ranks 4th in the FBS averaging 32.5 penalty yards per game, and Ohio State ranks 21st with a 39.0-yard average.

Wisconsin is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 50.0%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Wisconsin is 14th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:00, while Ohio State's 25th-ranked average is 32:07.

Team leaders

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O'Neil, 640 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 286 yards on 68 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 274 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 1,479 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, 78.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 407 yards on 58 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 505 yards on 40 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin fell 37-0 to Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 11. Hunter Simmons passed for 82 yards on 8-of-21 attempts (38.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had 69 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Lance Mason recorded 29 yards on one catch.

Ohio State won 34-16 over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 11. Sayin led Ohio State with 166 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards and one touchdown. Smith recorded 42 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wisconsin plays at No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 25. Ohio State hosts Penn State on Nov. 1.