No. 1 Ohio State hosts Ohio

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 427 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 251.5 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 42 points per game (29th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 251 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 121 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 3.5 points per game (2nd)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 434.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 243 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 191.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (91st)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 324.5 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 215 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 109.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (77th)

Ohio State is 66th in third down percentage, converting 42.1% of the time. Ohio ranks 4th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 13%.

Ohio ranks 105th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Ohio State's 15th-ranked +3 margin.

Ohio is 82nd in the FBS averaging 52.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio State's 2nd-ranked 15 per-game average.

Ohio is 65th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 87.5% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 0%.

Ohio ranks 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:15.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 432 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 79.5 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Donaldson, 112 yards on 24 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 162 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 486 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Navarro, 180 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 236 yards on 17 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio State defeated Grambling State 70-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Sayin threw for 306 yards on 18-of-19 attempts (94.7%) with four touchdowns and one interception. Bo Jackson carried the ball nine times for 108 yards and scored one touchdown. Smith put up 119 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Ohio won 17-10 over West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 6. Navarro led Ohio with 247 yards on 22-of-31 passing (71.0%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards. Sieh Bangura carried the ball 20 times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Hendricks had eight receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio State plays at Washington on Sept. 27. Ohio hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 20.