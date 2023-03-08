No. 1 Houston guard Sasser is AAC top player, Sampson coach

Ninth-year Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was picked by his peers as coach of the year after the No. 1 Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) won their second regular-season title in a row. They are the top seed for this week’s conference tournament, which they will try to win for the third consecutive year.

Sasser and Memphis senior guard Kendric Davis were the only unanimous picks for the All-AAC first-team. Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II, Memphis forward DeAndre Williams and Tulane guard Jalen Cook rounded out the top five players.