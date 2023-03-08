X
No. 1 Houston guard Sasser is AAC top player, Sampson coach

Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser is the American Athletic Conference player of the year after a vote of the league's 11 coaches

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year on Wednesday after a vote of the league's 11 coaches.

Ninth-year Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was picked by his peers as coach of the year after the No. 1 Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) won their second regular-season title in a row. They are the top seed for this week’s conference tournament, which they will try to win for the third consecutive year.

Sasser and Memphis senior guard Kendric Davis were the only unanimous picks for the All-AAC first-team. Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II, Memphis forward DeAndre Williams and Tulane guard Jalen Cook rounded out the top five players.

Sasser ranks in the top 10 in the AAC with his 17.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Davis leads the league in scoring (21.5 ppg) and assists (5.6 apg).

Sampson is the AAC coach of the year for the second season in a row and fourth time overall.

