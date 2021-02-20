NKU looks to sweep Wright State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner has averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Marques Warrick has put up 15.7 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.NIFTY FAULKNER: Faulkner has connected on 25.5 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wright State's Holden has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 2 for 7 over his past five games.