NKU looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Kentucky's Trevon Faulkner has averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Adrian Nelson has put up 8.8 points and 12.4 rebounds. For the Penguins, Shemar Rathan-Mayes has averaged 14 points and three steals while Michael Akuchie has put up 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.SHEMAR CAN SHOOT: Rathan-Mayes has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over his last three games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING STATE: Youngstown State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 32.7 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.