NJIT set for road matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Cincinnati for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 4.6.

The Highlanders are 2-2 in road games. NJIT is third in the America East with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Ari Fulton averaging 9.0.

Cincinnati averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 66.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 63.6 Cincinnati gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 14.4 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.2%.

David Bolden is shooting 34.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Highlanders. Fulton is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.