NJIT plays Cleveland State, aims to end road slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Cleveland State looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Vikings are 2-1 in home games. Cleveland State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-4 away from home. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East with 28.0 rebounds per game led by Tim Moore Jr. averaging 5.2.

Cleveland State's average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT's 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Arnett is shooting 65.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Vikings.

Tariq Francis is averaging 17.7 points and five assists for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.