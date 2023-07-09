X

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

news
Updated 51 minutes ago
Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported

CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, police said. Authorities reported that nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence, police said. No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

In Other News
1
How the Wehr homestead in Butler County brought two families together
2
Column: City leaders seek to have Hamiltonian awarded Medal of Honor
3
McCrabb: Middletown woman measures her life in marathon miles, not...
4
Organizers hope to expand one-day Greek Fest in the future
5
‘We want to offer opportunities for the whole community’: Pyramid Hill...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top