Nico Collins looks to lead Texans in playoffs after breakout regular season

Collins doesn’t remember the interaction but said that’s probably because Stroud is always encouraging him and providing positive feedback.

“I really don’t, but I believe he said it … we always motivate each other, man,” Collins said. “I feel like that’s why things get kind of blurry.”

As the Texans return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 on Saturday when they host the Cleveland Browns, Collins might not be considered a superstar across the league, but in Houston, there’s no doubting his status as a top receiver.

“He’s a big-time playmaker for us, and he shows up every single day,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He hasn’t changed who he is. He still shows up in a humble manner. He shows up and he works hard every day at practice, and that’s why he continues to get better.”

Collins, a third-round draft pick in 2021, has had a breakout season with Stroud under center. After combining for just 927 yards receiving in his first two years, this season he leads the team and ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,297 yards receiving despite missing two games.

So, what helped him take his game to a new level this season?

“I just trust in my craft, trust in the grind I’ve been putting in in the offseason and just thanking God for everything,” he said. “I feel like just getting better every single day has kind of been my mindset."

And having Stroud throwing to him certainly hasn’t hurt.

“That dude is special man,” Collins said. “I tell you, the way he’s carried himself every single day, ever since he stepped foot here from Day 1, he’s got that ‘it factor’ with him.”

Collins joins Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as the only players in franchise history to have at least 1,200 yards receiving in a season. He’s proud to have his name associated with the two greatest receivers in team history.

“That’s big time,” he said. “Those are some big names, them names hold weight, and to be a part of that, it’s a blessing. But I feel like it’s only the beginning for me. I feel like it’s still room for improvement in my game and we’ll see what happens, but I think the sky’s the limit.”

Collins enters his first playoff game after catching nine passes for a career-high 195 yards in Houston's 23-19 win over Indianapolis last week. He gave the Texans an early lead when caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the team's first offensive play.

The Browns know containing him will be a key to Saturday’s game.

“He’s just a really physical football player, can make contested catches, has the speed, has breakaway speed,” Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a big play receiver as you saw in the first play of the game the other night. He’s really talented.”

Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, has made Houston’s passing attack the team’s biggest strength after two seasons in which the Texans ranked among the worst in the league in yards passing with Davis Mills at quarterback.

Stroud has credited his early NFL success to the help he’s received from his teammates and has been particularly complimentary of Collins.

“I told him, my goal is to make you look as best as you can, to make you look like you,” Stroud said. “I appreciate him being just a consistent, great friend to me, somebody who I can just let my hair down with, and I think our chemistry shows on the field. Our friendship shows on the field. I’m super proud of that dude."

Stroud didn’t play in Houston’s 36-22 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 24 while recovering from a concussion. With Case Keenum and Mills filling in, Collins had one of his worst games of the season, with just 18 yards receiving.

“For him to be back, it’s a great feeling for the team,” Collins said. “And it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be a great day.”

Collins is thrilled to make his playoff debut after going through two tough seasons when the team combined for just seven wins.

“It’s a higher level,” he said. “So, you got to leave it all out there because there’s no guarantee for next week. So go crazy, man. Just rock out. I feel that’s our mindset.”

