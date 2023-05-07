Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

Then a 14-year-old, Nick Gilbert quipped “What’s not to like?” after his father had praised his efforts and called him his hero.

Gilbert represented the Cavs at several more lotteries. Cleveland also had the No. 1 pick in 2013 and 2014. He often attended the team's games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his dad and mom, Jennifer.

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to the younger Gilbert. The team wore bowtie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for the disease. Nick Gilbert was first diagnosed with NF1 as a toddler.

While he was attending Michigan State in 2018, Gilbert underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain.

Gilbert's funeral will be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

