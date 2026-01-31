Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combine for 43 to carry Wisconsin to 92-82 win over Ohio State

Ohio State's own dynamic duo, Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr., averaging over 35 ppg, finished with 18 and nine, respectively. Amare Bynum scored 18 points for the Buckeyes (14-7, 6-5), while Devin Royal added 17 and Taison Chatman 14.

Wisconsin made only two of its first 11 attempts while falling behind 15-4, but Rapp hit three consecutive 3s in bringing back the Badgers to their first lead, 24-23, with eight minutes in the first half. Rapp added two more 3s, and a late run put Wisconsin up 49-43 at the break.

The Buckeyes led throughout the second half with Boyd and Blackwell scoring 11 points apiece. Boyd's bucket with 2:41 to go gave Wisconsin its largest lead at 16.

Wisconsin shot 52%, made 19 of 21 at the line and outscored Ohio State 42-30 in the paint.

Up next

Ohio State is at Maryland on Thursday.

Wisconsin is at Indiana next Saturday.

