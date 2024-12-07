Niavalurua and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies take on conference foe Youngstown State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Oakland in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Penguins are 1-1 in home games. Youngstown State has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

Youngstown State's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Penguins.

D.Q. Cole is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.