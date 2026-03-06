NHL trade deadline upended as old contenders sell and new buyers add with an eye on the playoffs

The newcomers include the New York Islanders, who made a big splash by getting Brayden Schenn from the Blues for fellow forward Jonathan Drouin, a goaltending prospect and first- and third-round picks in the draft this year.

“He fits exactly what we need right now,” first-year general manager Mathieu Darche said.

Schenn, who hoisted the Cup in 2019 and has captained St. Louis the past three seasons, joins a mix on Long Island led by standout rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick whose presence has revitalized the franchise.

“He was excited for a new opportunity to go to an upstart Islander team with the most exciting young player in a long time,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong, whose team also got first- and third-rounders as part of the return from Detroit for defenseman Justin Faulk. The Red Wings are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

No one has a longer drought than Buffalo at a league-record 14 years, and the Sabres are on track to ending it. They added center Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers and defenseman Luke Schenn — Brayden’s brother — from Winnipeg, then made another trade with the Jets for forward Tanner Pearson.

“It's new for me,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said of the Sabres adding rather than unloading players at the deadline. “This is why you play hockey. This is what it should feel like.”

Toronto joined the sellers by trading fourth-year forward Bobby McMann to the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in the draft this year and a 2027 second-rounder.

Some of the usual suspects also made moves

Colorado getting Kadri back from Calgary put the rest of the league on notice: The Avalanche are not content to ride the speed of their top two lines.

They got Kadri and a '27 fourth-rounder from the Flames for Victor Olofsson, the rights to unsigned pick Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick and conditional 2027 second-rounder. The Flames even retained 20% ($1.4 million) of Kadri’s salary as part of the trade.

The Avalanche had already bolstered their depth down the middle by acquiring Nicolas Roy from Toronto.

The Kadri stunner came hours after Minnesota got 38-year-old forward Nick Foligno from Chicago for future considerations. He now gets to play with brother Marcus and chase the Stanley Cup for a beefed-up Wild team that has made five prominent trades since December to put itself in the mix for the championship after failing to advance beyond the first round since 2015.

In the East, Tampa Bay brought back winger Corey Perry in a trade from Los Angeles for a 2028 second-round pick, with the Kings retaining half his salary. Perry, who turns 41 in May, has reached the final and lost in five of the past six years, including 2022 with the Lightning. The pesky winger has a Cup ring from 2007 with Anaheim and gives coach Jon Cooper’s team veteran experience and an edge.

Eastern Conference-leading Carolina has plenty of skill, and the Hurricanes got tougher in the final hour before the deadline by acquiring forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Philadelphia for a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

“We have a group of guys that has that internal toughness, that fight,” general manager Eric Tulsky said. “We do have that fire. But of course, it’s easier to have that toughness when you’ve got a guy like Deslauriers out there with you.”

Some big-name players stay put

The Rangers held on to center Vincent Trocheck, the U.S. Olympic champion who was considered the top player available on a lot of lists, and Philadelphia did not trade big defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Each player is under contract beyond this season.

St. Louis was active, getting goalie prospect Marcus Gidlof from the Islanders and forward Dmitiri Buchelnikov from the Wings, but goaltender Jordan Binnington, forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou did not get moved.

“I don’t spend a lot of time on trades that didn’t happen," Armstrong said.

The Panthers also held on to two-time Vezina Trophy-winning netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, who backstopped them to consecutive championships and could now re-sign.

Some teams mixed buying and selling

John Carlson going to the Anaheim Ducks just after midnight made it seem like the Washington Capitals were selling in what could be Alex Ovechkin's final NHL season, especially after also trading veteran center Nic Dowd to Vegas. Then they turned around and added Carlson's replacement on defense from San Jose by sending a fourth-rounder this year to the Sharks for Timothy Liljegren.

After trading Perry and sending Warren Foegele to Ottawa, the Kings got Scott Laughton from Toronto. The Ducks also sold after buying, sending center Ryan Strome to Calgary for a seventh-round pick.

