NHL suspends Flames' Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.
Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension announced Saturday, the NHL said the force of the hit on Friday night and the fact the game was out of reach at the time "combined to elevate this hit to the level of supplemental discipline."
The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames' 3-1 loss. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL
In Other News
1
Middletown kindergartner finds success in the pageant circuit
2
Early voting brisk in Butler County
3
History column: 1934 heat wave prompted weatherman to bring temp gauge...
4
Ohio group names Rep. Sara Carruthers its Legislator of the Year
5
Navy jets planned for Miami University game spotted at Middletown...