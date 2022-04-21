NHL returning to Europe with games in Prague, Tampere

The league on Thursday announced the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series.

The Sharks and Predators will finish their respective training camps in Europe. San Jose also will play an exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland, against the Swiss league’s SC Bern, while Nashville will go to Berlin to face Eisbären Berlin of Deutsche Eishockey Liga.