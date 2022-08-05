NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area.
Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses find life at the revitalized Third + Dayton
2
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
3
COVID-19 threat looms as Butler County cases trend upward
4
Butler County residents may recycle old electronics for free
5
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf