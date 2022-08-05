journal-news logo
NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

A severe weather warning is displayed the scoreboard at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the Hall of Fame exhibition NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)



The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay.

