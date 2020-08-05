NFLPA president, Browns C Tretter wants daily COVID testing

Tretter has been satisfied with the coronavirus protocols and guidelines agreed to by the league and union. He praised the Browns for re-purposing their training facility in order to ensure the safest possible work environment for him and his teammates.

The Browns have had four players opt out of the season due to concerns about contracting the virus. The 29-year-old Tretter decided to play after consulting with medical experts because his wife is pregnant,

“I'm staying at the hotel now, just want to make sure everything's running properly and there's no outbreak and I'll stay here until I feel comfortable going back to my house,” he said. "That's definitely part of it. I think everybody has their own unique circumstances and they need to sort through the information and then gather more information and make the best decision they feel more comfortable with.”

