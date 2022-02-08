NFL concerned about concussions, injuries on special teams

The “good story” includes a decrease in concussions overall. But the concussion rate on punts in particular could lead to action as soon as the owners' meetings at the end of March.

“We think that is something that demands our attention,” Sills said. “The punt play is the one we particularly would be targeted by us. The data speaks for itself, the rate of injury far exceeds others.”

While it is worrisome that recent changes to kick team rules don't appear to have had much impact on the injury front, there are other ways of trying to make them safer. Those would include revamping techniques players use, plus using the data collected to specify areas to clean up.

