NFL closes investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson, saying insufficient evidence he violated personal conduct policy

NFL closes investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson, saying insufficient evidence he violated personal conduct policy
news
54 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL closes investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson, saying insufficient evidence he violated personal conduct policy.

In Other News
1
‘Officers near tears:’ West Chester Twp. donates cruisers to North...
2
Mercy Health West Hospital set to shutter its Family Birthing Center...
3
New Miami council votes to keep police department funded instead of...
4
ODOT: Repairs to Big Mac Bridge estimated to be ‘at least $10 million’
5
Bond set at $1M for Hamilton man accused in motel beating death