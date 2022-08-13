Next up for Serena is Raducanu at Western & Southern Open

If Williams advances, she could face 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round. There also is a potential quarterfinal matchup with sister, Venus.

Serena Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.

“She's been a huge impact on the sport,” said Cincinnati native Caty McNally, who is making her fourth appearance in her hometown tournament. “As a kid I always watched her on the TV. I was lucky to have the opportunity to play her in the U.S. Open a couple of years ago. I think it's important that she's moving on and going to spend time with her family and explore other things in life.”

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the hard-court tournament on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. But the Cincinnati stop still includes several of the world's top players.

A large crowd watched Raducanu and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina practice together on Saturday afternoon. Rybakina faces Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the first round.

