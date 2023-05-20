New York Yankees cut struggling OF Aaron Hicks

“This is family,” Boone said. “You go through everything with these guys. Obviously, with Aaron, some ups and downs. He’s had some really good seasons. It wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but one we felt was necessary.”

The Yankees traded minor league right-hander Diego Hernández and cash considerations to the Red Sox for Allen.

The 30-year-old Allen is beginning his second stint with New York after appearing in 15 games with the Yankees in 2021. He also has played with Cleveland, San Diego and Pittsburgh during his six big league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports