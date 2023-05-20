New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks, owe struggling outfielder $27.6M

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described his talk with Hicks as “quiet” and “somber.”

“This is family,” Boone said. “You go through everything with these guys. Obviously, with Aaron, some ups and downs. He’s had some really good seasons. It wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but one we felt was necessary.”

New York has seven days to trade Hicks or place him on waivers, and given his contract there is little chance he will be claimed. New York owes Hicks $7,620,968 for the remainder of this year's $10.5 million salary plus salaries of $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option.

Hicks broke into the majors with Minnesota in 2013. He was traded to New York in November 2015 and has a .230 average with 101 homers and 356 RBIs in 898 career games.

New York also traded minor league right-hander Diego Hernández and cash to the Red Sox for Allen.

The 30-year-old Allen is beginning his second stint with New York after appearing in 15 games with the Yankees in 2021. He also has played with Cleveland, San Diego and Pittsburgh during his six big league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports