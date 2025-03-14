New York visits Columbus after shootout win

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after the Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus is 8-7-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 31-26-8 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-5-7 record in games decided by one goal.

New York has a 32-28-6 record overall and a 10-10-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 26-9-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 7-3 in the previous meeting. Adam Fantilli led the Blue Jackets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has eight assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 28 goals and 40 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.