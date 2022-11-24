New York visits Columbus after Pageau's 2-goal game

Friday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Pageau led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

