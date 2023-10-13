New York visits Columbus after Kreider's 2-goal game

The New York Rangers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
New York Rangers (1-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -187, Blue Jackets +156; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Rangers' 5-1 win.

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall while going 7-15-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 224 chances.

New York had a 47-22-13 record overall and went 18-12-3 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Rangers allowed 2.6 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (quad), Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Mathieu Olivier: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

