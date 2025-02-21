New York visits Cleveland after overtime win against Chicago

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 241

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Cleveland Cavaliers following the Knicks' 113-111 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers have gone 30-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are 26-11 in conference games. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 54.0 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 13.0.

The Cavaliers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%). The Knicks average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 19.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 124.3 points, 49.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 125.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.