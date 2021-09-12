journal-news logo
X

New York travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
New York hits the road against Columbus aiming to stop a three-game road slide

New York Red Bulls (6-10-5) vs. Columbus Crew (7-11-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +135, New York +185, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Columbus looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Jonathan Mensah, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

New York: Kyle Duncan, Ryan Meara (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County
2
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
3
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
4
Police investigating alleged death, racial threats against girl...
5
Middletown firefighter climbs 110 floors in honor of 9/11 firefighters...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top