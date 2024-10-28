New York Red Bulls visit the Columbus Crew in first round of MLS Cup Playoffs

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -149, New York +362; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit the Columbus Crew in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Crew are 16-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 13-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 9-9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls rank seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing 50 goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has scored 19 goals with nine assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored 13 goals and added six assists for the Red Bulls. Dante Vanzeir has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Mohamed Farsi (injured), Steven Moreira (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.