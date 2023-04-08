X

New York Red Bulls take on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew meet in a conference matchup

Columbus Crew (1-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (0-1-2)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -126, Columbus +352, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls put together a 15-11-8 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 6-7-5 in home matches. The Red Bulls scored 50 goals and recorded a goal differential of +9 last season.

The Crew finished 10-8-16 overall and 3-4-10 on the road in the 2022 season. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured).

Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured), Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

