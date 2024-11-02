New York Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference semifinals

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +124, Columbus +184; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Red Bulls are 10-9-8 in conference matchups. The Red Bulls rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 172 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Crew are 16-6-5 against conference opponents. Cucho Hernandez paces the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 19 goals. The Crew have scored 72.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting this season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored 13 goals and added six assists for the Red Bulls. Dante Vanzeir has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has scored 19 goals with nine assists for the Crew. Alexandru Matan has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).

Crew: Taha Habroune (injured), Diego Rossi (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.